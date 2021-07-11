4 killed in explosion in sports club

Port Sudan: At least four people were killed in an explosion that took place at a sporting club in Port Sudan, in African country Sudan. Three others were injured after being shot or stabbed. No militant group has claimed the responsibility for the attack.

‘An explosive device went off at Al-Amir club … killing four people. There was another attempt targeting a hotel in the city but it failed,’ the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said in a statement. The doctors’ committee, an independent union of medics, blamed ‘tribal strife’ behind incident and urged security forces to step in.

Sudan is witnessing continuous protests against the transitional civilian-military administration in the country. Protesters had blocked roads and clashed with pro-government forces in Port Sudan city, last week.