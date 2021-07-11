40 kilo IEDs seized by security forces during a raid in Ranchi

Ranchi: A joint team of Quick Action Team (QAT) of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jharkhand Police has foiled a major attack plan of Maoists and also recovered 40 kilograms of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Giridih district.

The security forces launched a raid in the forest area of village Tengrakhurd, after getting specific inputs that the Maoists had planted IEDs targeting security forces in the area. The team had recovered the IEDs during the raid and was later defused.

‘The troops carefully searched the area looking for probable clues of the IED. The troops recovered an IED weighing about 40 kg in a steel container with a command mechanism to trigger the explosion,’ said the CRPF in a statement.

Meanwhile, in Odisha, during an exchange of fire with Maoists on the Boudh-Kandhamal border, at least two jawans sustained multiple injuries. The injured jawans were airlifted to Bhubaneswar.