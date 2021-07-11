BJP wins big in Uttar Pradesh’s block-level elections

Uttar Pradesh: On Saturday, the ruling BJP won 635 out of 825 block pramukh posts in Uttar Pradesh, while the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) claimed State officials used administrative machinery to ‘forcibly capture’ the posts. A police officer of the rank of superintendent was reportedly slapped for attempting to stop BJP supporters from breaching a barricade near a polling booth in Etawah.

Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, announced that the BJP and its ally, the Apna Dal, were slated to win 635 seats. The BJP had candidates in 735 of the 825 seats in 74 districts going to the polls. The Apna Dal had 14, while the BJP had 76 seats—Mr. Adityanath said.

Together with the Apna Dal, the BJP had just won 67 out of 75 zilla panchayat chairman seats in the most recent local body polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Mr. Adityanath and party workers on their victory. According to Mr. Modi, the benefits that the public received from the Yogi Adityanath government’s policies and public welfare schemes were reflected in the party’s win. In contrast, Mr. Adityanath said that the victory was a result of the faith of the people in Mr. Modi’s ‘mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’.

State police reported clashes, sloganeering, and scuffles in 17 districts. In Etawah, SP Prashant Kumar Prasad was heard on camera saying he had been slapped by someone in the crowd after police tried to stop BJP supporters from breaking a barricade close to a polling station in Barhpura block.

During the fracas, the officer claimed that BJP supporters attacked the police with lathis and even brought bombs. Brijesh Kumar Singh, the SSP in Etawah, said voting was proceeding smoothly at the block until the crowd, which was kept 500 metres away, reached a barrier 200 metres from the polls. As police approached, the gang pelted stones and fired pictures at the officers, followed by dispersal by the police, according to the officer.

The SSP reported that seven cartridges were found on the spot and that no shots were fired. The officer said that action would be taken and that photographs of those involved were being scanned. According to TV journalist Krishna Tiwari, he was slapped, manhandled, and shoved by a CDO while he was covering the voting in Unnao. Divyanshu Patel, an IAS officer and supporter of the ruling party, allegedly overwhelmed him as his digicam was recording. The entire incident was captured on video and extensively shared on social media.

Akhilesh Yadav, the SP president, said that the BJP used its power to gain votes, and that block pramukh candidates and kshetra panchayat members were openly kidnapped. A raid was conducted on the house of the SP district chief in Basti, said Yadav, adding that SP-backed candidates were being oppressed in several districts. In a statement issued by party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary, Mr. Yadav says the BJP has taken democracy hostage in UP.