Breaking news: Hindus forced to convert to Islam in Pakistan

Sindh: Pakistan reported yet another shocking incident of mass conversion of Hindus to Islam in its neighboring province, Sindh. The video shows an Islamic cleric having 60-plus Hindus recite Kalma (Islamic oath of loyalty) and ensuring their full conversion.

The incident of mass conversion took place on Wednesday, July 7 under the leadership of Abdul Rauf Nisamani. ‘Under my observation, 60 people have converted to Islam today. Pray for them,’ wrote Abdul Rauf Nizamani on special media.

#NewsAlert | Fresh case of mass conversion reported in #Pakistan's Sindh. Pradeep Dutta with analysis. pic.twitter.com/uCNhoiGTot — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) July 11, 2021

The Facebook profile of Abdul Rauf Nizamani indicates that he is the chairman of the Matli Municipal Committee in Sindh, Pakistan. He has 4,275 Facebook followers. A video has also been released showing a group converting to Islam. A video posted by him shows an Islamic cleric reciting Kalima to about 60 Hindus.

In his remarks, it is evident he tells to those in front of him that a Muslim’s life should have the sole purpose to please Allah and only then his life will be fulfilled. Those whose lives are approved by God will only be happy, the scholar reminds the new believers.