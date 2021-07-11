Covid unlock: State govt allows more relaxations; reopening of gyms

Panaji: On Sunday (July 11), Goa’s government extended the curfew statewide caused by the Coronavirus until July 19, as well as allowing gyms to reopen and operate at 50% of their capacity.

Earlier this week, the government allowed social gatherings, political rallies, cultural shows, marriages and other congregations of up to 100 people or 50% of the venue’s capacity.

State Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted, ‘The State Level Curfew Order will extend up to 7 am, 19 July 2021, with further relaxations permitting gyms with 50 percent capacity, sports complexes without spectators and religious places with up to 15 people.’

A curfew induced by the Coronavirus was imposed in the state on May 9 and has been extended several times since then.

In Goa, Covid-19 cases increased by 131 on Sunday, putting the total at 1,68,716; two deaths brought the total to 3,097, a health official said. A total of 241 patients recovered from the infection during the day, bringing the state’s recovery count to 1,63,771.

The official said there are currently 1,848 active Covid-19 cases. He said the overall number of tests in Goa has increased to 9,71,186 since 4,197 new tests were conducted.