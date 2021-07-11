CoWIN platform ‘freely available’ to all countries: Finance Minister

New Delhi: Nirmala Sitharaman, the Finance Minister, has offered to share the CoWIN platform for free with other countries, claiming that humanitarian needs outweigh economic gains.

According to a series of tweets from the Finance Ministry, Ms Sitharaman discussed India’s excellent experience in combining technology with inclusive service delivery during the pandemic on the second day of the ongoing G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting.

‘FM @nsitharaman shared how CoWIN application has efficiently supported scale and scope of our vaccination & India has made this platform freely available to all countries given our firm belief that humanitarian needs outweigh commercial benefits,’ a tweet read.

Finance ministers also discussed the strategies for economic recovery, sustainable finance and international taxation during the meeting.