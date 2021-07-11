Eid Al Adha: UAE announces four-day holidays

Abu Dhabi: Four days of holidays were announced in UAE to mark Eid Al Adha. The Federal authority in UAE have announced the holiday for public sector employees. Combined with the two-day weekend, UAE residents will be able to enjoy a six-day break.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah also announced holidays for public sector employees in the emirates. Both emirates will observe a four-day holiday from Monday, July 19, until Thursday, July 22. Regular work will resume from Sunday, July 25.

Earlier, Oman had also announced the Eid Al Adha holidays.