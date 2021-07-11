Evelyn Sharma expecting first child with husband Tushaan Bhindi

Evelyn Sharma and her husband Tushaan Bhindi are expecting their first child. The actress stated that the couple is really thrilled to have their child. On May 15, Evelyn and Tushaan married in a country-style ceremony in Brisbane, Australia.

On Sunday, Evelyn Sharma uploaded a photo of herself embracing her baby belly on Instagram and wrote: ‘Can’t wait to hold you in my arms.’

Many of her industry colleagues, including Elnaaz Norouzi, Elli Avrram and Sonal Chauhan, poured love and congratulatory messages on the comment section.

Evelyn, who has appeared in films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Yaariyan, described the news as the ‘greatest gift’ she could have received ahead of her birthday on July 12. ‘We are over the moon! This is simply the best gift I could wish for on my birthday. We look forward to each moment in the future. We hope to visit our family and friends around the world with our little one when the borders open up,’ she said, in a recent interview with a leading daily.