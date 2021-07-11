‘Everyone’s DNA is one ‘except those who eat cow meat’: Sadhvi Prachi to RSS Chief

Jaipur: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sadhvi Prachi has said that people eating cow meat has different DNA. The firebrand leader of VHP said this as a reply to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s remark that ‘all Indian’s have same DNA’.

‘A law should be passed in Parliament regarding population control and government facilities for people having more than two children should be stopped as well as the right to vote should also be taken away. It does not matter how many wives you have, there should be only two children,’ Times Now quoted the VHP leader as saying.

Earlier while addressing a meeting conducted by Muslim Rashtriya Manch RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had made it clear that the DNA of all Indians are same and the people who lynch people in the name of protecting cow are against Hindutva.

‘If a Hindu says that no Muslim should live here, then the person is not Hindu. Cow is a holy animal but the people who are lynching others are going against Hindutva. Law should take its own course against them without any partiality,’ said Bhagawat.