Fuel prices skyrocket; hiked 38 times in 68 days

New Delhi: The fuel prices in the country are skyrocketing. The public sector oil marketing companies have increased the price of petroleum 38 times in the last 68 days. Since May 4, the price of petrol got costlier by Rs 10.51 per litre and diesel by Rs 9.15 per litre. Petrol is now priced at Rs 100.91 per litre and diesel at Rs 89.88 a litre in New Delhi.

Petrol prices have already crossed Rs 100 per litre in five metros – Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru. The highest fuel rates in the country have been recorded in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar, where pumps are selling petrol at Rs 112.24 per litre and diesel at Rs 103.15 a litre.

Petrol price has crossed Rs 100 mark in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Bihar, Punjab, Ladakh, Sikkim and Puducherry. Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT) and transportation charges.

Meanwhile, the data released by the Petroleum Ministry revealed that the consumption of the fuel is surging in the country despite the high price. Petroleum consumption in June was 16.33 million tonne, about 1.5% year-on-year growth and over 8% jump compared to the previous month.