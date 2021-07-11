Gulf country issues new visa rules

Muscat: Ministry of Labour in Oman has issued new visa rules. The Ministry informed that a hard copy of work permits will not be needed when applying for new visas.

‘The ministry would like to note the completion of the electronic link between the ministry and the Royal Oman Police in providing data for work permits to the visa system. As part of the ministry’s endeavour for digital transformation and to simplify procedures for beneficiaries of the ministry’s services, the General Directorate of Passports and Residence at the Royal Oman Police will complete them electronically and dispense hard copy documents,’ said a notification issued by the ministry.