Indian officials evacuated from Afghanistan

According to sources, India has evacuated around 50 diplomats and other staff members from the Kandahar consulate in Afghanistan due to the Taliban fighters rapidly seizing control of a number of key areas in the region, causing security concerns.

The Indian embassy in Kabul said on Tuesday that the embassy and consulates in Kandahar and Mazar-e-Sharif would not be closed. Earlier, India’s Ministry of External Affairs stated that it was closely monitoring the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan and its implications for Indian nationals’ safety and security.

Also Read: Samantha breaks the internet with her no make-up and no filter picture

At a press conference on Thursday, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, ‘Our response will be calibrated accordingly.’ In the last few weeks, Afghanistan has seen a series of terror attacks as the US prepares to withdraw its forces from the war-torn country by the end of August, ending a nearly two-decade military presence in the war-torn country.