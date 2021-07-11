Oman announced Eid Al Adha holidays

Muscat: Authorities in Oman have announced the Eid Al Adha holidays. All government and private sector employees will get a five-day holiday for Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha.

The holidays will begin Sunday, July 18 until Thursday, July 22. Regular work will resume on Sunday, July 25. Combined with weekends before and after the holidays, residents in Oman will get a nine-day break.

The decision allows employers and employees to agree on work arrangements to compensate this holiday, if necessity arises.