Tanishaa Mukherji reveals! ‘I was expected to look like Kajol, act like Kajol and beat Kajol’

Bollywood actress Tanishaa Mukherji recently spoke up about being compared to her sister Kajol when she first started out in the profession. In an interview, the actress revealed how people expected her to ‘look like Kajol, act like Kajol and beat Kajol’.

Talking about the same, Tanishaa shared: ‘There have been points in life at the beginning of my career when everybody looked at me and expected me to look like Kajol, act like Kajol and beat Kajol. I was like, ‘I can’t be her. She’s got green eyes, much taller than me, curly hair and she’s nothing like me.’ I am sure she must have also had it when mom (Tanuja) was concerned. We’ve dealt with that and luckily for us, we have a great mother, who has this amazing confidence. She would tell us, ‘you need to shine, you are a person and you need to be yourself.’

Tanishaa further said that she used to be highly impacted by these comparisons, but now she only feels sad for the people who compare her.

Also Read: Netizen asks Babil Khan about his religion, he provides an epic reply

Tanishaa is Kajol’s younger sister and the daughter of filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee and actress Tanuja Samarth. She made her acting debut in 2003 with the film Sssshhh…, and went on to feature in a number of films, including Neal N Nikki, starring Uday Chopra, Popcorn Khao!, Mast Ho Jao, Sarkar, and Tango Charlie. She also competed in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 7’ in 2012, finishing as the first runner-up.