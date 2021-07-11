Twitter appoints new Resident Grievance Officer for India

New Delhi:Twiiter has appointed Vinay Prakash as the Resident Grievance Officer for India. As per the information updated on Twitter’s website, users can contact him using the email ID listed on the page. ‘Twitter can be contacted in India at the following address: 4th Floor, The Estate, 121 Dickenson Road, Bangalore 560 042,’ the page further said.

Twitter appointed Vinay Prakash as its resident grievance officer for India as per the new IT law which came into effect in the country from May 25. As per the new law, all social media platforms working in the country with over 50 lakh users shall appoint a chief compliance officer, a Nodal Contact Person and a resident grievance officer. All of them should be resident of India.

Twitter had earlier appointed Dharmendra Chatur as its interim resident grievance officer for India. However, Chatur resigned from the post in June.

Earlier on July 8, the Delhi High Court has criticized Twitter for not appointing the resident grievance officer. Twitter had sought a time of eight weeks to appoint permanent grievance officers and also to set up a liaison office in India, but the court had denied this request.