Woman held for selling brown sugar at her home

Pimpri: On Saturday, a 36-year-old woman was found selling brown sugar from her house in Pimpri. Police identified the woman as Deeka Sagar Thorat (36), a resident of the Bharatnagar area of Pimpri.

Hawaldar Balasaheb Suryavanshi of the anti-narcotics cell was informed about a seller of brown sugar near the Goddess Lakshmi temple in Bharatnagar slum of Pimpri. Upon receiving the information, the police conducted a raid and found 85 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 4,25,000 in the woman’s possession. According to police, the woman’s sister, Reena Randive, was also present in the house but gave a slip to the police.

The police are searching for the person from whom the woman obtained the drugs. ‘The arrested woman told the police that she obtained the drugs from a man named Swamy Anna from Koliwada area of Sion, Mumbai,’ reads a statement from the anti-narcotics cell of Pimpri-Chinchwad police crime branch.

A case was registered at the Pimpri police station under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The case is being investigated by assistant police inspector Shashank Kadam of Pimpri police station.