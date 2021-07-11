Tendulkar congratulates Messi, Argentina on historic victory

On Sunday, Tendulkar congratulated Lionel Messi and Argentina’s national football team for winning the Copa America final against Brazil. He called the win ‘historic’ for all Argentinians and an ‘icing on the cake’ for Messi, who he added should continue inspiring everyone with his unbelievable skills on the soccer pitch. Tendulkar shared images of the Argentina team celebrating, as well as some comforting words for Brazil’s Neymar following the loss. ‘Heartiest congratulations to @Argentina on winning the #CopaAmericaFINAL,’ said Tendulkar.

Heartiest congratulations to @Argentina on winning the #CopaAmericaFINAL.

It is a historic win for all the Argentinians, and is an icing on the cake for Messi who has had such a stellar career. Continue inspiring. pic.twitter.com/5oaxHf1A1N — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 11, 2021

Tendulkar’s second tweet, which accompanied Neymar’s images, said, ‘The pain of losing a final is understandable. But this is just a bend in the road, not end of the road for @neymarjr & @CBF_Futebol.’ He also said that Brazil will ‘bounce back stronger and do them proud’.

The pain of losing a final is understandable. But this is just a bend in the road, not end of the road for @neymarjr & @CBF_Futebol.

They’ll bounce back stronger and do themselves proud. pic.twitter.com/K6B8tLT4WP — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 11, 2021

For Messi, the victory ended his agonising wait for a major international trophy with his national team. Additionally it ended Argentina’s 28-year title drought after their last international title in 1993 (Copa America).

Tendulkar’s tweets brought back memories of India’s long wait for an ODI World Cup trophy.

Read also: Kangana shares a glimpse of her vicious ‘Dhaakad’ character

In 1983, the Indian team led by Kapil Dev won the World Cup, and it wasn’t until 2011 that the side led by MS Dhoni triumphed again. Tendulkar played for the 2011 team.

Kolkata Knight Riders also wished Messi and his teammates, sharing an image of the Argentinian team lifting the trophy.

Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. Only one goal was scored by Angel Di Maria, in the 22nd minute.

Neymar was heartbroken after the final whistle. However, he approached Messi – his former Barcelona teammate – and hugged him as he tried to comfort him.