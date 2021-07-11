Kangana shares a glimpse of her vicious ‘Dhaakad’ character

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut shared a glimpse of her look on social media on Sunday, a day after she began shooting for her film ‘Dhaakad’ in Budapest.

One of Kangana’s looks from ‘Dhaakad’ appeared on her Instagram story: ‘Making of ‘Agent Agni’, the most vicious of them all, with my dream team.’

Kangana will play ‘Agent Agni’ in her upcoming film. The film was shot in Madhya Pradesh during its first schedule.

Aside from ‘Dhaakad’, Kangana has films like ‘Thalaivi’, ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda’ and ‘Tejas’ in the pipeline.

For the second time, Kangana will helm ‘Emergency’, based on the life of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.