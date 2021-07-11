This Union Territory reopens colleges, schools for classes 9-12

Puducherry: Chief Minister N Rangaswamy announced that the Puducherry Administration has decided to reopen colleges and schools for the students of Classes 9 to 12 from July 16. Schools and colleges were closed due to the Covid crisis.

Earlier this year, government-run and privately-managed colleges in the Union Territory were instructed to conduct classes online only due to the escalating number of Coronavirus cases. Classes will be held six days a week (Monday through Saturday).

The Governor approved a proposal on March 11 declaring that students of Classes 1 to 9 in the Union Territory have all passed this academic year.

According to guidelines provided by the Tamil Nadu Board, all students of Class 10 and Class 11 in Puducherry and Karaikal will be declared ‘all pass’.

According to a Raj Nivas release, students of Classes 10 and 11 in the Mahe and Yanam regions will be promoted as per guidelines of the Kerala and Andhra Pradesh Boards of Education.

Several states, including Bihar and Haryana, have announced that classes will resume in offline mode as Covid cases decline in the country. However, while announcing the reopening of schools and colleges, these states have also stated that attendance will not be mandatory and the Covid protocol will be duly followed.