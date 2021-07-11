North India waits for monsoon as weather turns sultry

New Delhi: Many parts of North India continued to experience hot and sultry weather conditions even as the monsoon season eluded the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts that the monsoon will hit Delhi, Punjab and Haryana within the next 24 hours. However, the prediction has gone awry.

The miscalculation is attributed to models giving wrong signals, a difficulty of predicting the result of the interaction between the easterly and westerly winds, weather experts explain as the region experiences oppressive heat.

Read also: ‘Party time!’: 37 arrested for violating Covid norms

West Bengal and many parts of central India are usually covered by the Southwest Monsoon by June 15, just 14 days after it makes an onset over Kerala, marking the official start of the four-month rainy season in India. Former Director-General of IMD KJ Ramesh told the media, it would take near three weeks to cover parts of north India.

The Southwest Monsoon is almost over most of India but it has not reached Delhi, Haryana, west Uttar Pradesh and west Rajasthan in north India.

The weather department predicted on Friday that the monsoon would hit the capital on Saturday, 13 days after its normal arrival date on June 27. In Delhi, this will be the most delayed monsoon in 15 years.