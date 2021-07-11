‘Party time!’: 37 arrested for violating Covid norms

Kolkata: The police said 37 people were arrested from a five-star hotel in Kolkata in the early hours of Sunday for partying, despite the COVID restrictions.

According to police, they seized two high-end cars and 38 mobile phones during an overnight raid on the Park Hotel in Park Street, which is located in the heart of the city.

‘In response to a tip-off, a raid was conducted at Park Hotel around 1.15 am, and 37 people were arrested from the second and third floors for partying loudly amid COVID restrictions,’ a senior officer said. According to him, some of the people arrested during the raid pushed and assaulted police officers.

The police seized two Pioneer DJ discs, a sound box, an amplifier, three hookahs, four liquor bottles and a ganja ‘puria,’ the officer said.

Park Street police have registered an incident under relevant IPC and Disaster Management Act sections, he said.