Priyadarshan and Akshaya Kumar reunite for a new movie

New Delhi: The news that Priyadarshan is making a new film with Akshay Kumar is indeed noteworthy. The veteran filmmaker and National Award winner has previously made rib-tickling comedies like ‘Hera Pheri’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, ‘Garam Masala’ and ‘Bhagam Bhag’ with the Bollywood superstar.

Priyadarshan confirmed his collaboration with Akshay by saying, ‘It will happen next year. It was supposed to happen this year, but got pushed. We start shooting next year.’

The filmmaker said their new film would be a comedy. ‘I don’t want to take any risks. Let me entertain my audience. Our previous films have been very successful. Both films were 70 percent humorous and ended on an emotional note.’

Priyan, as he is commonly known to friends and colleagues, is preparing to release his new film ‘Hungama 2’ before his collaboration with Akshay. In the film, Paresh Rawal appears alongside Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan Jaffrey and Pranitha Subhash. The director clarifies that his latest film is not an extended version of his 2004 hit ‘Hungama.’

‘It is a different story told in the same way as Hungama. There are confusions, situations, comedy of errors and slapstick, but the plot is completely different. I think it will be a laugh riot,’ he said.

Priyadarshan’s films are often praised for their humor. ‘It is difficult to create situations and confusion that make people laugh. The moment it becomes buffoonery, the film loses its credibility, and it is in bad taste,’ he responded.

Amid the ongoing pandemic, ‘Hungama 2’ is also releasing on an OTT platform instead of a theater.

‘I wish I could release it in the theatres, sit with the crowd and enjoy it. I come from the old school. I have corrected myself by watching my films with the crowd, observing what they like and dislike. I am going to miss that learning process,’ the filmmaker stated, adding: ‘Even on cable, the grandfather and the grandson can watch together and laugh. There is no vulgarity or double meaning in this film. It will be totally enjoyable. Comedy films are meant for mass consumption because they are contagious.’

With the pandemic affecting our lives in every way possible, is comedy the key to our emotional well-being? ‘We know the economy is shaky, how people have lost their money, lost their jobs. What’s there to smile about? In these times, I think a comedy film can be a very good medicine,’ the director stated.

Priyadarshan believes OTT platforms will not completely replace cinema halls, however. ‘OTT is definitely popular, but films like Titanic, Baahubali and Avatar, which are meant for the big screen, cannot be viewed on mobile devices. Besides the visuals, cinemas in our country are the least expensive entertainment for the common man, especially the middle class. As well as the pleasure of going to the theatre with your friends and family, you cannot get that pleasure by watching it on your phone at home,’ he added.

Priyadarshan’s new directorial ‘Hungama 2’ will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 23.