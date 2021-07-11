Sunni body: Malabar revolt set Muslims back 100 years

Kozhikode: The Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulema, the body of Sunni scholars in Kerala, will organize programmes to convince the Muslim community that the revolt was counterproductive and had spelled doom for the community.

SKSSF (Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation) plans to conduct different sessions on the rebellion to discourage the community from trying such actions. SKSSF state general secretary Sathar Panthaloor told TNIE that Samastha will support the stance of its leader Pangil Ahamedkutty Musaliar on this issue.

‘Pangil led the revolt in its beginning, but withdrew when he realized its danger. The Congress abandoned the community after it was thrown into the vortex of the rebellion,’ Sathar said in his speech. Samastha’s annual conference, which took place at Feroke here in 1933, passed a resolution opposing Congress.

‘Samastha reverted to the line adopted by the leaders of the rebellion, and we follow that line, which is deemed to be beneficial for the community,’ he said. Anwar Sadique Faizy, editor of ‘Sathyadhara’ magazine, the mouthpiece of the SKSSF, said the rebellion was a tragedy for Kerala’s Muslim community.

‘The rebellion had set the community back by 100 years. It is not simply the opinion of Sunnis as Mujahid leader Umar Moulavi echoed this sentiment as well,’ he said.

Read also: Acid attack on cow field, investigation started

Faizy said Pangil, Ali Musaliar and KM Moulavi were Islamic scholars who led the rebellion. ‘Pangil was on the list of most wanted people because he was a controversial figure. However, he realized its futility midway through the rebellion,’ he said.

Ali Musaliar was arrested in the beginning stages itself and didn’t get a chance for an introspection. ‘K M Moulavi escaped to Kodungallur during the rebellion and did not speak anything about the rebellion in the remaining part of his life,’ Faizy said.

Samastha’s position is firmly rooted in the belief that there should not be an armed uprising against any government. He said, ‘That does not prevent us from expressing our protests in a democratic way. We do not doubt the sincerity of the rebel leaders, but the course they chose was disastrous. The All-India Muslim League didn’t mention the rebellion,’ Faizy said.

There will be meetings in 14 locations in Kozhikode and Malappuram, which were major sites of the rebellion. The Malabar History Conference, held within the observance, will have four sessions, culminating in December in Malappuram. A study on the role of religious leaders will also be conducted as well as the collection of historical materials, preserving memorials, studying the rebellion’s leaders, and creating local history. On July 14, Panakkad Syed Hameed Ali Shihab Thangal will inaugurate the library of Malabar history at the Islamic Centre in Kozhikode.