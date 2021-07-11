Acid attack on cow field, investigation started

Kochi: A police investigation has been launched into allegations that anti-social elements were throwing acid on cows grazing in open fields at Chullikandath in Kothamangalam. An officer with the Oonnukkal police station said, ‘We have received complaints from the owners of the cows. We are looking into it.’ Local residents say anti-social elements have been engaging in the cruel practice for the past year.

‘We filed a complaint with the police three months ago when a few of our cows suffered acid burns, but no one looked into it properly. Three cows suffered acid burns five days ago. We discovered it when cows released for grazing started crying out loud,’ said Eldhose Joseph, whose three cows have been targeted so far.

Last year, around 20 cows of six families were reportedly attacked with acid. In these cases of attacks on cows, the police suspect the use of acid which is commonly used for making rubber sheets. ‘These cows are often left in the field to graze, and sometimes they enter the properties of others. Since there are rubber plantations in the area, acid is easily available,’ said a police officer. Eldhose says people are scared to rear cows these days. ‘Many have sold their cows after repeated acid attacks,’ he said.