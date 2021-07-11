Delhi Metro’s Pink line services to be curtailed during July 12-15

New Delhi: A statement released by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday (July 10, 2021) announced that the metro services on the Pink Line would be suspended from July 12-15 due to the interlinking of overhead equipment (OHE) on the yet-to-be-opened section between Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake stations.

‘Between July 12 and 15 OHE interlinking work will temporarily affect Metro services between IP Extension and Trilokpuri stations and between Mayur Vihar Ph-I and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 stations’, the DMRC said in a statement.

Mandawali, West Vinod Nagar, East Vinod Nagar, Mayur Vihar Ph-II, Trilokpuri, and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 stations will also be closed during this period. DMRC added that from Majlis Park to Mayur Vihar Phase-I section and from IP Extension to Maujpur/Shiv Vihar section, train services during this period will remain the same.

Read also: Skin of tiger, leopard seized, 6 arrested

‘There will be no change in first and last train timings at the modified terminal stations (e.g., Mayur Vihar Phase-I and IP Extension) during the period,’ it said.

In the meantime, announcements are also being made at the stations and inside the metros on the Pink Line. Finally, the DMRC’s statement stated that normal train services will resume on the corridor from July 16 onwards.

In 2018, the Pink Line was opened in phases. And, all stations on the line has been opened. There are 38 stations on the Pink Line.

From Majlis Park to Maujpur, this corridor will reach approximately 70 kilometers in Phase-IV, making it the longest metro corridor in India. Following the Phase-IV completion of the Pink Line, the Ring Corridor will also become the only Metro Ring Corridor in the country, the DMRC had earlier said.