Eid Al Adha: UAE announces holidays for private sector

Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in UAE has announced the 4-day Eid Al Adha holidays for the private sector employees. The holidays will begin on July 19 until July 22. Earlier, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) in UAE had announced the holiday for public sector employees.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah also announced holidays for public sector employees in the emirates. Both emirates will observe a four-day holiday from Monday, July 19, until Thursday, July 22. Regular work will resume from Sunday, July 25.

Combined with the two-day weekend, UAE residents will be able to enjoy a six-day break. Regular working will resume from Sunday, July 25.