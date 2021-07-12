Euro Cup Football: Azzurri wins the title; CR7 bags ‘Golden Boot’

London: Former world champions, Italy won the Euro Cup football. The Azzurri defeated England in a penalty shootout at the Wembley Stadium in London.

The summit clash ended in a penalty shootout when the scorecard read 1-1 after extra time. England missed three penalties in the shootout as Italy defeated England 3-2. This is the second Euro cup for Azzurri after 1968 and this was their second final in the last three Euro editions.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo bagged the Euro 2020, Golden Boot by scoring five goals in the tournament. CR7 is also the top scorer at the Euro Cup with 14 goals. Till now he has scored 109 international goals equaling the world record set by Iran’s Ali Daei. The Portugal captain till now played 24 matches in the Euro Cup. He is followed by Bastian Schweinsteiger of Germany with 18 and Italy’s Gianluigi Buffon with 17. Ronaldo tops the list with most finals. He has played in 5 finals for Portugal — 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020.