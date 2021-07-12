Flight services from Oman suspended: India on the list

Muscat: Oman has imposed a suspension on commercial passenger flights from 24 countries including India until further notice. The Oman government took this decision as part to prevent the coronavirus infection in the country.

Oman has imposed the entry ban on passengers and flights from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, UK, Tunisia, Lebanon, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Brunei, Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines, Ethiopia, Sudan, Tanzania, South Africa, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Nigeria, Guinea, Colombia, Argentina and Brazil.

Also Read; Neighbour’s envy, India’s pride: Record-breaking fundraising for startups

Meanwhile, Germany and Maldives lifted the restrictions imposed upon passengers from India. The External Affairs Ministry said that many more countries will soon lift the entry ban imposed on passengers from India.

Serbia has imposed a mandatory 7-day quarantine for passengers from India.