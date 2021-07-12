Gulf country announces 11-day holidays for Eid Al Adha

Riyadh: The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in Saudi Arabia has announced 11-days holidays for Eid Al Adha for employees working in the public sector. The holidays will begin on Thursday 15, July and end on Sunday, 25 July. The regular working will resume from Monday, 26th July.

Employees working in the private sector will get 4-day holidays. The holidays will begin from 19th July and end on 22nd July. People working in the private sector will get 6-day break as 23rd July is a Friday.