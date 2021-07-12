Head of Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church passes away

Kochi: Metropolitan Baselious Marthoma Paulose II, 74, Catholicos of the East and Supreme Head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church (MOSC), passed away on Monday at St Gregorios Medical Mission Hospital, Parumala in Thiruvalla.

As reported in the medical bulletin, the Catholicos passed away at 2.35 am. He had been in extremely critical condition since Sunday morning.

The Medical Superintendent of the hospital in a release said, ‘Even with extremely high external oxygen support through artificial ventilation, the oxygen saturation in the blood could not be maintained. Since December 2019, His Holiness has been suffering from cancer of the lungs, for which he has been receiving treatment at St Gregorios International Cancer Care Centre, Parumala. He recovered from the Covid-19 infection in February, but the post-Covid lung complications worsened his health.’

In the face of crucial and difficult journeys, he stood strong and led his flock, standing by his ideals unwaveringly, even in the face of health ailments and simmering tensions with Jacobites within the Church.

The mortal remains of Metropolitan Baselious Marthoma Paulose II will be kept at Parumala Church until 7 pm for paying homage.

Later, the body will be taken to Catholicate Aramana–the headquarters of the MOSC in Kottayam by 9 p.m. His funeral will be held at Devalokam on Tuesday at 5 pm.