Intercaste couple attacked by kin after 28 years

Karnataka: Another case of caste atrocities occurred when a couple who have been married 28 years were attacked by the relatives of the husband, who belongs to the upper caste. The incident occurred in Ron Taluk of Gadag district in Karnataka, which is 385 kilometers from Bengaluru, on Thursday (July 8, 2021).

According to a prominent news portal, the woman, who was attacked, belongs to the Valmiki tribe, which is classified as a scheduled tribe.

‘The incident occurred on July 8 in Ron Taluk, about 385 kilometers from Bengaluru. During the incident, the husband’s family members fought with the couple, and the wife was injured. We filed a case on July 9 under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act (SC/ST Act). Furthermore, the investigation is underway,’ said a police official quoted in the report.

This shocking incident occurred during a period of increasing atrocities against marginalized communities in the state.

A government report says that in Karnataka, between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021, there has been 2,327 murders, exploitations, and other cases targeting members of the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) community. It can be inferred from the data that the crime rates against the community have increased by 54 percent over a year.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau, these cases include murders, exploitations, burns and other crimes committed against marginalized people.

The Karnataka government’s data shows that there were 87 murders, 216 cases of exploitation, 2024 other cases and 3 incidents of fire between April 2020 and May 2021, and the state government has allocated around Rs 2842.38 lakhs as compensation.