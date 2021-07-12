‘Hooliganism Again’: English fans attack Italians, racially abuses them: Video

London: Football fans in England had gained a notorious reputation worldwide for ‘hooliganism’ and on Monday they once again showed it in front of the world. The British fans attacked Italians, hurled racial abuses on them as Italy defeated England in the finals of Euro Cup at Wembley Stadium.

The British fans showed vandalism and violence in the streets. They also insulted Italy’s national flag by stomping on it. The videos of the violence outside the stadium is all viral on social media. The British football fans also hurled racial abuse at English players for missing penalty.

‘This is England unbelievable violent scene at Wembley stadium today. And just look at how they throw punches & kicking innocent people. What a disgraceful and disgusting behavior. FYI: Italian have a better team and better team won. Shame’ a netizen shared the video on the Twitter.

The English Football Association (FA) condemned the incidents that took place in the stadium. ‘We could not be clearer that anyone behind such disgusting behaviour is not welcome in following the team. We will do all we can to support the players affected while urging the toughest punishments possible for anyone responsible,’ the FA statement said.

The English teams also criticized the fans for their doings. ‘ We’re disgusted that some of our squad — who have given everything for the shirt this summer — have been subjected to discriminatory abuse online after tonight’s game’, tweeted England Team.

england fans are sore racist violent losers that need to be punished by fifa. we can't just sit & watch them physically attack italy fans at wembley then hurl racial insults at rashford, sancho & saka. fifa needs to act. we need to create an environment safe for players & fans.? pic.twitter.com/gJOv5xT2dt — #diaryofnasawali (@nasawali_phame) July 12, 2021

absolutely embarrassing from england fans, even more embarrassing now we lost. GROWN ASS MEN vandalising the streets of London just because of people passing a ball around for 90 minutes. pic.twitter.com/dfhiWnY3Gc — Quincy ? ???????? (@Duplicity_Skull) July 12, 2021