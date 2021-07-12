Jaipur-Based Celebal Technologies Named Winner of Microsoft India Partner of the Year

Celebal Technologies wins the prestigious Microsoft India Country Partner of the Year Award 2021, becoming the first company in Rajasthan to have received this accolade. In a short span of 4.5 years since its inception, they have been honored with such a prestigious award in the field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in customer satisfaction and technology innovation using the Microsoft cloud platform. Microsoft Corp. on Thursday announced the winners for 2021. The company has been steadily building a global presence with its innovative offerings around Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data and Enterprise Cloud.

Also Read: India to get a Uniform civil code soon

Celebal Technologies distinguished itself in India from thousands of partner nominations with their proven business impact across solutions ranging from cloud to productivity to core Infrastructure. Worldwide there were 4,440 nominations received for various award categories. These awards recognize partners from over 100 countries around the world as part of the Country/Region Partner of the Year Awards. Each year award recipients are selected based on their commitment to customers, the impact of their solutions and their exemplary use of Microsoft technologies. All entries for the award are judged on the basis of the executive summary sent by each nominee.

‘Being named 2021 Microsoft India Partner of the Year is an important distinction for us,’ said Anupam Gupta, Co-founder and Head of US Operations, Celebal Technologies. ‘Our unique expertise lies at the Intersection of ‘Traditional Enterprise’ and ‘Modern Cloud Innovation’. We shall continue to deliver on the promise of Intelligent Enterprise for our customers across the globe.’

‘Our relentless focus on innovation and a customer-obsessed culture has helped us achieve this award in India, which is one of the most prominent and fastest-growing regions for Microsoft Cloud,’ added Anirudh Kala, Co-founder, Director, and Chief Data Scientist, Celebal Technologies. ‘This recognition is indicative of the trust placed in us. We shall continue to build resilient solutions aligned with the Microsoft Azure Cloud platform to solve the business challenges of tomorrow.’

This achievement is a testament to companies’ high level of expertise and innovation along with a demonstrable track record of successful projects, effective engagement with Microsoft and significant business impact for its customers. They drive continuous innovation to empower clients across various industries such as Manufacturing, BFSI, Consumer goods, e-Commerce, Life sciences, Education and Healthcare in their digital transformation journeys. They are a Microsoft Gold Partner with the strength of over 800+ employees serving customers across India, USA, Canada, UK and Asia Pacific region as well as providing thousands of job opportunities to the youth of Rajasthan in the IT Industry. They have hired more than 300 employees during the pandemic and plan to build their employee strength to 1000+ by the end of 2021.