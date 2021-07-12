Lookout! Massive solar storm heading our way!

New York: A massive solar storm is heading towards the Earth and it may hit the Earth on Monday. As per, SpaceWeather.com, the solar heat travelling at a speed of 1.6 million kilometers per hour may cause interruptions with GPS navigation, mobile phone signals, radio signals, power supply and satellite TV.

As per scientists, a hole has opened up in the Sun’s atmosphere and is spewing a stream of solar wind in Earth’s direction and this will also affect a region of space dominated by Earth’s magnetic field. NASA has classified this flare as an X1.5-class flare. X-class denotes the most intense flares.

Also Read: Evolution and changes in human brain size

Earlier in 1989, a solar storm had caused a nine-hour blackout at Hydro-Québec’s electricity transmission system in Canada. Meanwhile, people living at the North or South Pole will be able to watch a beautiful celestial lighting due to the solar heat.