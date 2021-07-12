NEET 2021 On September 12, application process starts tomorrow

The date for the National Eligibility and Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET UG)has been set for September 12,2021.The application process will begin from July 13,2021 at 5 PM. Candidates can check the National Testing Agency (NTA) website — neet.nta.nic.in for details on the application.

Every year, over 15 lakh medical students take the NEET exam. In regards to the NEET 2021 syllabus, the Ministry of Education previously stated that, regardless of the reduction in the 2021 board exam syllabus, the medical entrance test, NEET, will be held according to the syllabus determined by NTA.

‘In order to ensure social distancing norms, the number of cities where the examination will be conducted has been increased from 155 to 198,’ Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said while announcing the NEET UG 2021 date. ‘The number of examination centers will also be increased from the 3862 centers used in 2020,’ the minister added.

The NEET (UG) 2021 will be held across the country on September 12th, 2021, following COVID-19 protocols. The application process will start tomorrow at 5 p.m. on the NTA website (s).