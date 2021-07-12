Population bill: Jibe over ‘legitimate’ or ‘illegitimate’ children

Lucknow: The opposition parties including Congress has came down heavily on Uttar Pradesh government over the newly launched Population policy. Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid strongly criticized the draft bill.

‘Before making the law, the government should tell how many legitimate and illegitimate children its ministers have. Politicians should declare how many children they have. I will also declare how many I have and then it should be discussed,’ said the former union minister.

Also Read:Partners for life and partners for work: Actress and husband start production house

The Uttar Pradesh government has released the draft of its population policy. The government has launched the new policy by saying that it will make attempts to ensure there is a population balance among various communities in the state.

According to the draft of the population control bill proposed by the government, people having more than two children in the state will be debarred from contesting local body polls, applying for government jobs or receiving any kind of subsidy and promotions in government jobs. The draft bill also proposes incentives to those limiting their children to two.