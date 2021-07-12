‘Sharp rise in Delta cases’: Australian city faces ‘worst health crisis in 120 years’

Sydney: The Australian city, Sydney is facing the worst health crisis in 120 years as the daily numbers of Delta variant is sharply increasing in the city. On Monday, 112 new coronavirus cases were reported in the city. Sydney with a population of 6 million is under lockdown since June 26.

‘We just want people to stay at home. The virus won’t spread if people don’t leave home. That is the bottom line,’ said New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

As per data released by the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker, only 17.8% of Australians were vaccinated.

“We are facing a terribly serious problem in Sydney — the worst health crisis in 120 years. Businesses are being smashed. People are being laid off,’ said Bill Bowtell, an adjunct professor in infectious diseases at the University of New South Wales.