‘Valimai’ first look: Motion poster of Ajith Kumar released

Finally, the update we have been looking forward to is here. Valimai’s motion poster featuring Ajith Kumar in the lead has been released. Ajith Kumar appears to be playing a police officer in the film, based on the looks of it.

Ajith fans have been using the hashtag #ValimaiUpdate and asking for updates ever since Valimai began, sometimes even carrying placards to national and international forums and forcing Ajith Kumar to intervene. Needless to say, the first look has gone viral among fans.

Currently in production for almost two years, Valimai is being directed by H Vinoth, who previously worked with Ajith Kumar on Nerkonda Paarvai and is known for films like Sathuranga Vettai and Theran Adhigaram Ondru. Valimai, produced by Boney Kapoor, stars Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Pearle Maaney, and Yogi Babu.

Ajith Kumar had injured himself last year while filming a bike sequence. According to reports, the film will be released during Deepavali this year. An official confirmation regarding the same is still pending.

In the meantime, Ajith was last seen in the Bollywood remake of Pink, Nerkonda Paarvai, which opened to positive reviews and made big bucks at the box office.