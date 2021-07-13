3 new inter-emirate highways opened in UAE

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has inaugurated three new inter-emirate highways in UAE. Featuring a total gross road length of 112 kilometers, the road projects inaugurated today include a network of tracks, roads, intersections and bridges in three main axes.

‘We opened a road linking Maliha in Sharjah with Al Shuwaib in Abu Dhabi, and another linking Hatta in Dubai with Masfout in Ajman and the Al-Qour Mountains in Ras Al Khaimah,’ Sheikh Mohammed explained.

New Roads:

1. Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road, is a new route that represents an extension of the Sheikh Khalifa Road (E84) leading to the Emirate of Fujairah and it extends from the intersection of Sheikh Khalifa Road with Sharjah-Kalba Road (E102) and continues through the Mleiha area and Al Madam area in the Emirate of Sharjah, ending in the Al Shuwaib area in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The 52 km route has three lanes in each direction, with a design speed of 140 km/h.

2. Al-Watan Road

Al-Watan Road represents a direct connection route between various regions, with three lanes in each direction, featuring a length of 42 km and a design speed of 120 km/h.

3. Dubai-Hatta Road

The Dubai-Hatta Road has three lanes in each direction instead of two lanes, at a speed of 120 km/h. The length of this lane is 18 km.