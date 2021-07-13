Chef made ‘world’s most expensive burger’, sells it for nearly four lakh

The ‘world’s most expensive burger’ was prepared by a Dutch chef and sold for 5,000 euro, which is around 4.5 lakh rupees. Robbert Jan de Veen of De Daltons restaurant in Voorthuizen, Netherlands, has created an extremely costly hamburger that costs €5,000 a slice. ‘The Golden Boy’ is the name of the burger.

Robbert Jan de Veen posted a photo of the hamburger on Instagram that stunned netizens, who took to the comments section to share their views and praise the chef for his work.

According to the official website, the hamburger is produced with Wagyu A5 beef and incorporates components such as Beluga caviar, king crab, Spanish Paleta Iberico, white truffle, English cheddar and barbeque sauce made with Kopi Luwak coffee.

During the record attempt in Voorthuizen, the burger was sold to sauce manufacturer Remia. Rober Willemse, the chairman of the Royal Dutch Food and Beverage Association, ate it. Robbert Jan de Veen donated the proceeds from the sale to a Dutch NGO that supports food banks.