Gun violence – US rapper shot and killed

Chicago: Londre Sylvester, a 31-year-old US rapper, popularly known as KTS Dre, was fatally shot 64 times from across the street on Saturday night, shortly after being released from the Cook County Jail in Chicago.

According to the Chicago Tribune, KTS Dre was a local rapper who was released with a tracking device on his ankle. Reportedly, he was standing in South California Avenue with a 60-year-old woman, when several suspects ‘exited two separate vehicles and all began to shoot in Sylvester’s direction, striking him numerous times.’

Sylvester was brought to Mount Sinai Hospital and declared dead. The woman was shot in one of her knees and was taken to Stroger Hospital. Currently, she is said to be in a stable condition.

Also Read: Have to be CEO or Tesla would die: Elon Musk to US court

As per Chicago Tribune, Sylvester had posted a $5,000 bond on Friday. On July 1, prosecutors filed a petition for violation of bail bond for allegedly failing to satisfy conditions of his release in a 2020 felony firearms case, and he was ordered detained on $50,000 bail.