IMD predicts light to moderate rain in parts of Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: India’s Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday (July 13, 2021) predicted thunderstorms and rain in areas of Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan during the next few hours amid criticism about the forecasting of the Southwest Monsoon.

In a tweet around 6:30 AM, the weather department announced that thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and winds with speed of 20-40 km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of South-West Delhi, South Delhi (Jafarpur, Dwarka, Palam, Ayanagar, Deramandi), NCR (Gurugram, Manesar, Ballabhgarh), Rohtak, Meham, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Nuh, Sohana, Palwal (Haryana), Kasganj (UP) in the next few hours.

Additionally, it predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain over Rajaund, Safidon, Narwana, Karnal, Kosli (Haryana) and Bhiwadi (Rajasthan).

On Monday, the IMD in its report on forecasting the Southwest Monsoon over Delhi stated that ‘such a failure’ by numerical models in the prediction of monsoon over the national capital is ‘rare and unusual’.

According to the weather department, its latest model analysis indicated the moist easterly winds in the lower level from the Bay of Bengal would spread to northwest India by July 10, causing the monsoon to advance and a corresponding increase in rainfall activity. In consequence, it noted, northwest India has experienced moist easterly winds.

Meteorologists said, ‘These moist winds prompted an increase in cloudiness and relative humidity as well as the occurrence of widespread or fairly widespread rainfall over east Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, as well as scattered rainfall over Punjab and west Rajasthan.’

Despite this, it did not cause significant rainfall activity over Delhi, although some places in the surrounding area did receive rain.