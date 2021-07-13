Major decision over Punjab: Prashant Kishor meets Congress leaders Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi: On Tuesday, poll strategist Prashant Kishor met with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi at his New Delhi home. A major decision could be taken during the meeting about the party’s strategy in Punjab before next year’s elections.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal and Harish Rawat were also present at Tuesday’s meeting, which lasted nearly two hours. The party’s Punjab in-charge is Harish Rawat and Prashant Kishor is Punjab CM Amarinder Singh’s political advisor. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a congress leader, was scheduled to visit Lucknow on Tuesday, but her trip has been postponed.

Prashant Kishor and senior Congress leaders are meeting at a time when the party is drafting a strategy to accommodate both CM Amarinder Singh and MP Navjot Singh Sidhu. Navjot Singh Sidhu issued a clarification on Twitter as Kishor was meeting the Congress leaders at 12, Tughlaq Lane, on Tuesday. Sidhu’s response is being viewed as a rebuttal to speculation that he might join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) amidst his feud with CM Amarinder Singh.

Sidhu had earlier said in a tweet, ‘Our opposition AAP has always recognised my vision & work for Punjab. Be it Before 2017- Beadbi, Drugs, Farmers Issues, Corruption & Power Crisis faced by People of Punjab raised by me or today as I present ‘Punjab Model’ It is clear they know – who is really fighting for Punjab’.

Read more: Chinese military claims to have ‘driven away’ US warships in the South China Sea

Two weeks ago, Navjot Singh Sidhu met Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in New Delhi. Punjab CM Amarinder Singh also met with Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the national capital at the same time. Amarinder Singh met with political strategist Prashant Kishor last week. As reported recently, the Congress has decided to make Amarinder Singh its chief ministerial candidate for the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections. Additionally, the party has decided to replace Sunil Jakhar as president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC).

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu has been eyeing the position of Punjab PCC chief for some time now. It has also been identified as one of the points of contention between him and CM Amarinder Singh. There is still no word on whether the Congress will appoint Sidhu as Punjab PCC chief.