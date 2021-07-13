Model strangled to death, foul play suspected

Pakistan: A well-known Pakistani model was found dead in her residence in Lahore on Sunday under mysterious circumstances.

According to the Pakistani newspaper Dawn, the 29-year-old Nayab Nadeem, a model by profession, was strangled to death at her home by unknown suspects.

While a post-mortem report is awaiting to provide further light on the crime, investigators believe the model was strangled, said Station SHO Nayyar Nisar.

On the allegation of her step-brother Mohammad Ali Nasir, the police have filed an FIR of the incident. According to the information in the FIR, when Ali went to see her, he saw her body lying on the floor.

Nayab was reportedly living alone in the house and was unmarried. She drove to Gulberg in the early hours of Saturday morning with her stepbrother Nasir to have ice cream. Nasir then dropped his stepsister off near her home in the Defence area.

When she called Nasir afterwards he couldn’t pick up the call but later visited her. Nasir arrived at her residence where he found the bathroom window lattice shattered. He entered through the same window and saw her naked body in the TV lounge. He claimed that the victim’s torso and neck had some markings on them.