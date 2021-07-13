Paratrooper survives after parachute fails to open

California: A British paratrooper whose parachute failed to deploy correctly received just ‘minor injuries,’ after a 15,000ft fall through the roof of a house in California, slamming into the kitchen in a blast of insulation and roofing debris.

The soldier leapt out of a plane while participating in a High Altitude Low Opening (Halo) drill, a special forces manoeuvre. As he approached the ground at Camp Roberts in Atascadero, he lost control.

The collision occurred at 5 pm on July 6, according to a local television station, KSBY. The parachutist spiralled in the air, and several neighbours witnessed it. Photographs from the incident revealed a hole in the home’s tiled roof and a soldier in a SAS outfit surrounded by rubble in the kitchen.

The parachutist was ‘conscious but startled with complaints of pain and no obvious major injuries,’ said Atascadero police. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

In a statement, the British Ministry of Defence said: ‘There has been a parachuting incident involving a British soldier training alongside American allies in California. The soldier received minor injuries and is recovering well.’