People like Aamir Khan responsible for population imbalance: BJP MP

Madhya Pradesh: Sudhir Gupta, a BJP MP from Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh, has sparked a new storm by accusing superstar Aamir Khan of being responsible for the demographic imbalance. Gupta, who is renowned for his odd statements, allegedly stated to media on the occasion of World Population Day, ‘Aamir Khan left his first wife Reena Dutta with two children, Kiran Rao with one child and now, at the age of becoming grandfather, he is looking for a third wife.’

Gupta added: ‘Those who claim that people like Khan have no brains for job other than selling eggs’ were correct.’

Furthermore, he stated that Pakistan received a significant amount of the land but comparatively smaller population after partition, and this, in turn, pushed a large section of the people back into India without receiving any land in exchange.

Also Read: Police arrest third suspect in murder of late Union Minister’s wife

Gupta expressed alarm over India’s rising population, saying that the country hasn’t seen an increase in inch of land, while the population has climbed to 140 million.

Sudhir Gupta advocated for a gradual approach to population control as well as severe measures.