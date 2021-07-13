Photojournalist turns Messiah, saves a drowning lady

Mumbai: A photographer at Mumbai’s Gateway of India on Monday, saved the life of a 30-year-old woman who was seated on the safety wall opposite the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel when she plummeted 20 feet into the sea.

A purported video went viral on social media in which the woman was seen falling into the water. Gulabchand Gond, a 50-year-old photojournalist, noticed her falling and instantly dived into the sea to save her.

#WATCH | Mumbai: A photographer rescued a woman who lost her balance as she was sitting on the safety wall near Gateway of India and fell into the sea yesterday. pic.twitter.com/9Nraxm0gVu — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2021

‘The woman is a resident of Khar Danda and is into the fishing business. She had come for a walk at Gateway of India and was looking down on the seashore when she felt dizzy and fell into the sea,’ stated a police officer from Colaba station.

When the woman fell, people threw ropes and tubes to save her. They were used by Gond to bring the woman to the shore. After being rescued, she expressed gratitude to everyone.