Shreya Ghoshal completes 19 years in Bollywood

Shreya Ghoshal, who made her Bollywood singing debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s legendary film Devdas, uploaded a social media message on Monday commemorating the film’s 19th year of release.

Shreya took to Twitter to recollect how she began her professional career when she was 16 years old. She also praised Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the filmmaker, for believing in her at such a young age.

’19 years ago on this day, I made my debut in Hindi Films in the iconic film #Devdas. It’s still vivid in my memories the magical years of the making of the music. Always grateful to #SanjayLeelaBhansali sir for believing in that 16-year-old girl..,’ reads the tweet.

She further added: ‘And my parents for being there days and nights with me to make me into what I am today.’

And my parents for being there days and nights with me to make me into what I am today.

19 Years Of Shreya Ghoshal — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) July 12, 2021

Shreya also shared a monochrome photo of late actor Dilip Kumar as a tribute. The renowned actor, who died on July 7 in Mumbai at the age of 98, was best known for his role as Devdas in the 1955 film Devdas. ‘As we celebrate 19 years, we salute the legend. Devdas then, now and forever,’ read the text on the photo.

Shreya Ghoshal is one of India’s most well-known playback singers, having recorded songs for films and albums in a variety of languages, as well as winning several accolades for her work. She won a National Film Award, a Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer and a Filmfare RD Burman Award for New Music Talent for her work in Devdas.

Sanjay’s Devdas, based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s 1917 novel of the same name, was released in 2002 and stars Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit, with Kirron Kher, Smita Jaykar and Vijayendra Ghatge in supporting parts.