42-year-old man from Rajasthan sleeps 300 days a year due to rare condition

Most Indians are aware of Kumbhakaran, Ravan’s younger brother who used to sleep for six months at a time in the Ramayana. It is usual to refer to those who sleep long and deep as ‘Kumbhakaran’, in the country. If media reports are to be believed, Purkharam, a native of Nagaur in Rajasthan, sleeps for 300 days a year.

Experts recommend eight hours of sleep every day, but Purkharam is said to sleep for up to 25 days at a stretch. It appears, this is due to the fact that he was diagnosed with a rare illness.

Purkharam, 42, has axis hypersomnia, a rare disease that causes him to sleep for up to 25 days at a time, according to media sources. He was diagnosed with the uncommon disease 23 years ago, and the ailment has had an influence on his health and way of life since then.

Purkharam can only operate his local business for five days a month due to his unique ailment since it is a herculean job to wake him up when he falls asleep.

His family sought medical treatment when he slept a lot in the early days of his illness. He was said to sleep for 15 hours a day at the time. Eventually, the amount of time spent sleeping rose by several hours, and by several days. His symptoms have progressed to the point that he now sleeps for 20 to 25 days at a time.

Also Read: Come clean on your religious beliefs – Netizens question Sara Ali Khan

Family members must resort to doing his daily duties for him while he sleeps, such as feeding and washing him. To make matters worse, Pukharam says that despite the long hours of sleep, he feels exhausted most of the time and suffers from terrible headaches.

Purkharam’s wife Lichmi Devi and mother Kanvari Devi are hopeful that he would recover soon and be able to resume his usual life.