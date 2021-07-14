Congress leader’s public warning to those dealing with estranged wife

Bharatsinh Solanki, a former Union minister and Gujarat Congress politician, placed a notice in newspapers on Tuesday, warning legal action against anybody who engages in any financial or other dealings with his estranged wife, his lawyer stated.

‘(Reshmaben, Bharatsinh Solanki’s wife) has not been living with my client for around four years. She has been behaving arbitrarily while living separately from him,’ reads the notice.

‘My client being a politically and socially respectable person, nobody should conduct financial or any such transactions with his wife by misusing his name and identity. It will not be my client’s responsibility if anybody does anything like that. If my client finds out about any such transactions, he will take legal action against the person,’ it said.

The notice was issued by Kiran Tapodhan on behalf of former congress president Bharatsinh Solanki, who twice represented the Anand Lok Sabha constituency.

‘They (Bharatsinh Solanki and his wife) have been living separately for years. It is important for Bharatsinh Solanki to be cautious as he is a respectable person and (apprehension is that) anybody can misuse his name,’ he said.

In spite of repeated calls to his mobile phone, Bharatsinh Solanki is unavailable for comment.

Bharatsinh Solanki was the Union Minister of State for Power and Railways, as well as the Minister of State for Drinking Water and Sanitation. He ran as a Congress candidate in the Rajya Sabha election last year but lost.